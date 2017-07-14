UK looking to contextualize controversial mural - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UK looking to contextualize controversial mural

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky is asking for new artwork to help contextualize a controversial mural on campus.

The artwork in Memorial Hall depicts slaves working in a field. The artwork was covered, but officials decided to uncover it and present it with other art to provide historical context.

The university is taking submissions from Kentucky-based artists.

The finalists will be revealed in November. The new artwork will be installed during summer 2018.

