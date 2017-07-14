Teen charged in school shooting moved to mental hospital

(Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File). FILE- In this April 1, 2017, file photo, defendant Ely Serna sits with attorney Dennis Lieberman in Judge Lori Reisinger's courtroom in Champaign County Juvenile Court in Urbana, Ohio for a motion ...

URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A teen charged as an adult in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been moved from a detention center to a mental health hospital.

Court records show 17-year-old Ely Serna was moved this month because authorities said he posed a "substantial risk of physical harm to himself or others." Serna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to an attempted murder charge and other offenses in the January shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a school bathroom, critically wounding him, and at classrooms. Another student was slightly injured at the school in West Liberty, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

No motive has been disclosed.

Serna's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

