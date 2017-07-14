Bellevue businesses offering incentives during construction

One northern Kentucky city is doing what it can to ensure that business stays up while one of the main roads is closed down for summer construction.

A sanitation project in Bellevue from Taylor Avenue through Fairfield Avenue, KY Route 8, will force the main road through the city to be closed, which is expected to have a big impact on businesses in the area.

Merchants say they will offer a couple ways to incentivize shopping in the district.

The "First Friday" shopping event this month will take place Friday, July 14 and is themed "Lucky Sevens.”

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., shoppers will earn $5 in "Bellevue Bucks" for every $20 spent on Fairfield Avenue. Those bucks can be redeemed during the construction period that started Monday.

Shoppers can earn up to $100 in “Bellevue Bucks" on Friday night when no construction is taking place.

Bellevue is also pushing the "Endure the Detour" promotion.

For each purchase at a Fairfield Avenue business, shoppers will receive an entry to win $250 in “Bellevue Bucks.” Shoppers will receive one entry for each business that is patronized each day.

There is no limit to the total number of entries.

