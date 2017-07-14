Forecastle Survival Guide: What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's Friday in mid-July, and that means one thing in Louisville.

The Forecastle Festival begins today.

The opening acts for the 15th annual event are Twin Limb (Mast Stage) and Black Matter (Party Cove) at 3 p.m.

Below are a few links to help you navigate the weekend:

+ Breaking down the ticket prices, plus a traffic tip!

+ 5 Questions with Forecastle First Mate Holly Weyler McKnight

+ Forecastle Preview: 25 acts you need to see this weekend

+ Vendors prepare for busy weekend at Forecastle

+ Forecastle Festival daily lineups

+ Forecastle Forecast

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.