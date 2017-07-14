I-65 North closed near Bowling Green after multiple people killed in crash

Multiple people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.

Kentucky State Police is reporting the collision involved two cars and two tractor-trailers.

The wreck happened just after 10:30 p.m. at Exit 28 for KY-446 toward Bowling Green.

All lanes of I-65 North remain closed in the area. Drivers are being warned to expect delays.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto US 31W near mile marker 28.

