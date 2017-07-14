Multiple people killed in crash on I-65 in Bowling Green

Multiple people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.

Kentucky State Police is reporting the collision involved two cars and two tractor-trailers.

The wreck happened just after 10:30 p.m. at Exit 28 for KY-446 toward Bowling Green.

According to KSP, the crash happened in a portion of the interstate that is undergoing construction. In this area, I-65 merges from three lanes into two lanes.

Officials said traffic was backed up due to the construction. According to KSP, one of the semis involved in the crash was stopped in the right lane with two vehicles behind it when a second semi hit one of those cars and caused a chain-reaction crash.

Police have not released the names of the victims because they are working to notify family members. Two of the victims have not yet been identified.

All lanes of I-65 North remain closed in the area and are expected to stay closed for several more hours. Drivers are being warned to expect delays. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto US 31W near mile marker 28.

