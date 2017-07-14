5 Indianapolis-area residents among those killed in I-65 crash near Bowling Green

Six people were killed in the four vehicle crash. (Source: WNKY, Bowling Green)

The crash happened when a semi plowed into a line of stopped traffic. (Source: WNKY, Bowling Green)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Five Indianapolis-area residents and another unidentified person were killed when four vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 65 near Bowling Green late Thursday night.

Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby confirmed a family from Beech Grove, Indiana was among those killed. In their van were Lonny Boster, 59, Lonny Boster, 30, Jonell Boster 48, Carl Boster, 17 and family friend Robert Hogan, 74. A juvenile was also in their van, and was transported to Vanderbilt University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries from the crash.

It's believed the Boster family was returning from a family trip to Florida.

The sixth victim of the crash's identity will be released after their family is notified.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. (Central time) near mile marker 30 in Warren County on a section of I-65 where road construction narrows the lanes from three to two.

Master Trooper Jeremy Hodges, spokesman for the Kentucky State Police Bowling Green post, said a commercial vehicle and two passenger vehicles behind it were stopped in the right lane due to congestion. Another northbound commercial vehicle failed to stop and struck the last car in line triggering the chain reaction.

The crash closed all northbound lanes. The lanes were reopened just after 5 a.m.

