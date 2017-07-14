6 dead in I-65 crash near Bowling Green

Six people were killed in the four vehicle crash. (Source: WNKY, Bowling Green)

The crash happened when a semi plowed into a line of stopped traffic. (Source: WNKY, Bowling Green)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Six people were killed when four vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 65 near Bowling Green late Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. (Central time) near mile marker 30 in Warren County on a section of I-65 where road construction narrows the lanes from three to two.

Master Trooper Jeremy Hodges, spokesman for the Kentucky State Police Bowling Green post, said a commercial vehicle and two passenger vehicles behind it were stopped in the right lane due to congestion. Another northbound commercial vehicle failed to stop and struck the last car in line triggering the chain reaction.

The crash closed all northbound lanes. The lanes were reopened just after 5 a.m.

The names of those killed in the crash have not been released. Hodges said authorities are still trying to identify two of the victims.

