Crash results in 'multiple fatalities' on Kentucky interstate

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - At least two people were killed when several vehicles collided on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green late Thursday night.

Kentucky State Police confirmed via a news release early Friday morning that the crash involved "two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles" and "resulted in multiple fatalities."

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near mile marker 30 in Warren County.

Delays were expected for an extended period of time, and traffic was being diverted to nearby routes.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

