UPDATE: 6 dead in I-65 crash near Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say six people were killed when several vehicles collided on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green late Thursday night.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

In a news release early Friday morning, KSP said the crash involved "two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles" and "resulted in multiple fatalities."

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. (Central time) near mile marker 30 in Warren County closing all northbound lanes. The lanes were reopened just after 5 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the crash and the accident remains under investigation.

The names of those killed in the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.