Beyonce shares picture, names of newborn twins

(RNN) - Beyonce took to Instagram early Friday morning to post a picture of her holding her newborn twin babies, Sir Carter and Rumi.
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.
The post quickly got more than 4 million likes and 150,000 comments on Instagram.
The massive social media reaction caused Beyonce and the twins to quickly trend on Twitter and Google.
Welcome to this world beatiful twins, Sir and Rumi Carter ?????????? pic.twitter.com/LHFMziolG4— Beyoncé News (@TheYonceNews) July 14, 2017
God kept me awake so I could see Beyonce's twins. I can go to sleep now.— Jai ???? (@Jaii_Ciaraa) July 14, 2017
The post confirmed the names of the twins. There have been hints at the names over the past month.
A report surfaced that Beyonce and husband, Jay Z had trademarked the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in June.
Rumi’s name apparently derives from the 13th century poet Jalal al-Din Rumi.
On Jay Z’s "4:44" album, he quoted Rumi in the song "MaNyfaCedGod."
"Because each has been sent from a guy from beyond, that's what Rumi say," Jay Z rapped.
Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
