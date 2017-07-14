LMPD investigates early-morning shooting

One person was rushed to University Hospital following the shooting. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Friday morning.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News' Kayla Vanover confirmed the shooting took place in the 100 block of North 20th Street at about 5:30 a.m.

A woman was rushed to University Hospital with at least one gunshot wound, but no information was known about her identity or condition.

Traffic in the area of 20th and Crop streets remained blocked as of 7:20 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

