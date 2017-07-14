Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents

You have to buy a full price dozen first, but it's still pretty sweet. (Source: Krispy Kreme via CNN)

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme has a sweet deal for its 80th birthday.

The chain is selling a dozen of its legendary glazed doughnuts for 80 cents, after the purchase of a dozen at regular price.

The discount is available at more locations in the U.S. Canada, but check with your local store for its participation details.

Krispy Kreme made its debut in Winston-Salem, NC, in 1937.

According to the company's website, there are more than 1,000 Krispy Kreme stories in the world.

