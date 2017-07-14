Federer faces Berdych, Querrey against Cilic at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Sam Querrey of the United States celebrates after beating Britain's Andy Murray at the end of their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Tomas Berdych returns to Novak Djokovic during their Men's Singles Match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Switzerland's Roger Federer, left, celebrates as he leaves the court after beating Canada's Milos Raonic, right, at the end of their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in L...

LONDON (AP) - In search of an eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer will play for a place in his 11th final at the All England Club.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych in the semifinals Friday on Centre Court.

Federer is 18-6 against Berdych, but the 11th-seeded Czech beat Federer in the quarterfinals during his run to the final seven years ago.

In the first semifinal match, seventh-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia will face Sam Querrey. The 24th-seeded American eliminated defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

