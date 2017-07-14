The Latest: Cilic wins 2nd set in Wimbledon semifinals

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Sam Querrey of the United States celebrates after beating Britain's Andy Murray at the end of their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Tomas Berdych returns to Novak Djokovic during their Men's Singles Match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Switzerland's Roger Federer, left, celebrates as he leaves the court after beating Canada's Milos Raonic, right, at the end of their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in L...

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

2:35 p.m.

Marin Cilic has won the second set 6-4 against Sam Querrey in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon.

Querrey won the first set 7-6 (6).

___

2 p.m.

Sam Querrey has won the first set 7-6 (6) against Marin Cilic in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon.

A female spectator needed assistance in the stands during the tiebreaker. The score was 6-6 with Cilic on a second serve.

After the woman was helped out of the stadium, Cilic was given a first serve. But Querrey won that point and the next one to take the set.

___

1:10 p.m.

Play in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon has started.

Marin Cilic is serving to Sam Querrey in the opening game on Centre Court.

The winner of the match will face either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Sunday's final. Federer and Berdych will play in the second match on Centre Court.

___

12:45 p.m.

In search of an eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer will play for a place in his 11th final at the All England Club.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych in the semifinals Friday on Centre Court.

Federer is 18-6 against Berdych, but the 11th-seeded Czech beat Federer in the quarterfinals during his run to the final seven years ago.

In the first semifinal match, seventh-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia will face Sam Querrey. The 24th-seeded American eliminated defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

___

