Police looking for battery suspect in Southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, investigators are looking for 19-year-old Dylan Mullins. (scroll down to see the post)

Mullins is wanted for questioning regarding a battery that took place in a residence Thursday in Seymour's west end, the post said.

Anyone with information on Mullins' whereabouts is urged to call Seymour police at 812-522-1234, and ask for Officer Mike Payne.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.