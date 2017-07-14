Alleged Jeffersontown Subway restaurant shooter identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with a Wednesday afternoon shooting outside a Jeffersontown Subway.

Jeffersontown police arrested Nicholas Darnell, 33, on Thursday afternoon.

According to a police report, Darnell victim at Subway on Hurstbourne Parkway for an apparent drug deal.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 1 shot, 1 in custody following shooting in Subway restaurant parking lot

Darnell allegedly pulled out "semi-auto handgun" and shot the victim. The victim was taken to UofL hospital in critical condition, police said.

Jeffersontown police said Darnell left the scene after the shooting and hid the gun in a drainage ditch.

A SWAT team was called to Darnell's home where he was arrested.

Darnell was charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.