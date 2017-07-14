Bond set at $100,000 for man accused in shooting at local Subway restaurant

Nicholas Darnell had his bond reduction request denied at his arraignment Friday. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of shooting someone during a drug deal in the parking lot of a Subway restaurant was arraigned Friday.

Nicholas Darnell, 33, was arrested Thursday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that followed the shooting Wednesday night.

The drug deal took place on Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown. That's where Darnell allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot the victim, who as of Friday morning remained in critical condition at UofL Hospital.

At his arraignment Friday, Darnell's attorney asked if the $100,000 bond for his client could be reduced, but that request was denied.

Darnell was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, or with guns, until at least his next court date on July 24.

He's charged with assault and tampering with evidence. The tampering charge stems from Darnell having hid his gun in a drainage ditch, police said.

