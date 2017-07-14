Out-of-form McIlroy misses the cut at Scottish Open

(AP Photo/Jon Super, File). FILE - In this Sunday, July 20, 2008, file photo, Padraig Harrington, of Ireland, kisses the trophy after winning the British Open Golf championship, at the Royal Birkdale golf course, in Southport, England. First-timers hav...

By STEVE DOUGLASAP Sports Writer

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) - Rory McIlroy's preparations for next week's British Open took another hit on Friday when the world No. 4 failed to make the weekend at the Scottish Open, his third missed cut in his last four events.

McIlroy wasn't close with a 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and shot 1-under 71 in his second round, with his 1-over total certain to fall short of the cut mark at Dundonald Links. He was 10 strokes off a three-way lead held by Padraig Harrington (68), Callum Shinkwin (68) and Alexander Knappe (65).

McIlroy arrived in Scotland saying he "needed to see good signs in his golf game" heading to Royal Birkdale next week, but his wedge play was disappointing over both days and he didn't hole enough putts. Of his seven birdies, five came on par fives.

He made two double-bogeys on the par-4 13th.

McIlroy also missed the cut at the U.S. Open last month and the Irish Open - an event he hosted for his foundation - last week. He has yet to record a victory in 2017, during which he has been sidelined for two spells with a rib injury.

