Trump's course may not host Scottish Open due to 'politics'

By STEVE DOUGLASAP Sports Writer

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) - President Donald Trump's golf course in northern Scotland most likely won't stage the Scottish Open because the title sponsor says political questions present "clear issues."

"Politics aside, Trump (International Golf Links) would be an ideal venue," Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Scottish Open sponsor Aberdeen Asset Management, said Friday, "but you can't put politics aside. That is the issue so we will wait and see."

Golf's authorities have been placed in a difficult position due to some of Trump's comments about women and minorities. Trump owns many courses that have hosted big golf tournaments, with the U.S. Women's Open currently taking place at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

"Trump (International), I don't need to tell you, is a great golf course, but there are issues if we went there," Gilbert said on Day 2 of the Scottish Open, being held this year at Dundonald Links. "The worst thing would be if he came. No decision has been made, but, look, there are clear issues, shall we say."

Trump said during a 2015 visit to Trump International, a course on the outskirts of Aberdeen, that "the Scottish Open is coming." He was elected as president last year.

This is the first time since the election that one of Trump's courses has come up for consideration to stage a golf tournament.

Trump Turnberry hosted the British Women's Open in 2015, soon after his comments about Mexican immigrants during his presidential campaign. That year, the PGA of America canceled its Grand Slam of Golf at Trump's course in Los Angeles later.

The PGA Tour event at Miami's Trump Doral resort left South Florida and headed to Mexico City this year.

Turnberry is one of the courses on the British Open rotation. It is waiting to hear from R&A about when it will host golf's oldest major again.

