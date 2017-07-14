4 arrested after children found covered in feces, sunburns

The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 500 block of E. Bowie St. on Thursday afternoon.

Police found two boys and a girl in the home. Two of the children are 2 years old, and one of the children is 1 year old.

The arrest affidavit stated that two of the children had blistering sunburns and sagging, soiled diapers.

Police said the girl also had scratch marks on her and was covered in flea bites. Police also said their feet and faces were caked in feces.

Police added that there was trash everywhere, and it smelled terrible. The affidavit said that there appeared to be dog feces on the furniture, beds and floors.

Police Chief Paul Cardenas said that he had never seen anything like this before in his career.

Police said that they originally received a call earlier in the week about a city ordinance violation at the home. There was trash in the yard, and police said it looked like it was a general terrible hoarding situation. When the officer arrived on the scene, she became concerned when she saw the children.

The officer notified CPS, and they came to the scene but were denied entry to the home. The owner told CPS they would need a search warrant.

After CPS brought in police to the situation, police were also denied entry into the home. The man at the home refused to identify himself, and he was taken into custody. He was later identified as 62-year-old Doyle Cross.

Another man in the house said he did live there, but he is the father of the girl, according to the arrest affidavit. He was identified as Darius Johnson.

While police and CPS were at the home, the mother and father of the other two children arrived. They were identified as 24-year-old Jana Fisher and 23-year-old Wesley Stanford. When police asked the mother about the sunburns, she said they were outside without enough sunscreen.

All four people were arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Doyle was also charged with failure to identify.

Bonds have not been set for these individuals.

Police said there were also four dogs at the home. Some of the dogs ran away, but others were rescued by animal control and taken to the Waco Humane Society.

