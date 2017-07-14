Records show West Virginia governor's company owes $1M

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed four new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family, court records show.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the liens are against Tams Management Inc. for unpaid severance taxes for mining coal and unpaid reclamation taxes for cleaning up abandoned mine sites.
Records on file at the Kanawha County Courthouse show Tams Management owes the state nearly $972,000 for taxes, interest and penalties.
In a statement, an attorney for James C. Justice Companies Inc. tells the newspaper that Tams Management remains committed to honoring all its tax obligations.
As governor, Justice has turned over coal company operations to his son, Jay Justice.
Earlier this week, a federal appeals court upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against Justice Energy Co., another of the family's coal companies.
James River Equipment, a Virginia-based company, sued in November 2013 for $150,000 for unpaid parts, service and equipment. That claim was settled for $180,000 last year.
However, the federal judge had imposed $30,000 daily fines to compel Justice Energy to provide documents and appear in court, something its lawyers later argued they didn't know about since the mining operation was a recent acquisition and a carry-over company representative didn't tell them for a year.
In February, tax liens filed in Raleigh County where Justice parent company Southern Coal Corp. is based, showed another $4.4 million in unpaid state taxes due at least a year earlier.
The current status of those liens was unclear Friday.
Southern Coal has said it will meet every obligation it owes. It didn't say when.
Grant Herring, spokesman for the governor, directed questions to the companies.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and peopleMore >>
New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and peopleMore >>
A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing them and told authorities the location of their bodiesMore >>
A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing them and told authorities the location of their bodiesMore >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry himMore >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry himMore >>
Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.More >>
Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issuesMore >>
Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons chargeMore >>
Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons chargeMore >>