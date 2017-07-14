Trump visit a security challenge at women's golf tournament

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - Some of the best golfers in the world are competing in New Jersey this weekend, and they could be partly upstaged by a guy whose best finish was to win an age-group club title.
Then again, he is the president - and it's his club.
President Donald Trump's golf course is hosting this weekend's U.S. Women's Open, and Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend there.
That poses a security challenge since Trump's residence is on the course, where fans and players pass by throughout the day. The tournament's director says if Trump visits, "we're ready."
Trump was in France this week to celebrate Bastille Day and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.
He tweeted Friday morning that he was headed to New Jersey to attend the tournament.
