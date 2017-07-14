Jason Aldean headed to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jason Aldean will soon Take a Little Ride to Louisville.

The country star is bringing his They Don't Know Tour to the KFC Yum! Center on October 20.

Special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown, and Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets cost between $33 and $74 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

