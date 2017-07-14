FBI: Buried body is fugitive accused in police chief slaying

(Mike Valeri/Standard Times via AP). Authorities stand outside the home of Lillian Webb, wife of fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, in Dartmouth, Mass., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities began a dig at the home Thursday hoping to find evidence in their d...

By DENISE LAVOIEAP Legal Affairs Writer

BOSTON (AP) - Authorities have confirmed that the remains of a fugitive wanted in the 1980 slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief have been found buried in a yard in Massachusetts.

The remains of Donald Eugene Webb were found Thursday buried in the yard of a Dartmouth home owned by Webb's ex-wife. The FBI and Pennsylvania and Massachusetts authorities announced Friday the remains have been positively identified.

Investigators believe he died about 17 years ago, but declined to say how he died.

Prosecutors in both states confirmed to The Associated Press that the ex-wife, Lillian Webb, led authorities to his body and won't be prosecuted in the investigation.

Donald Webb was wanted in the fatal shooting of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania police chief Gregory Adams.

This story has been corrected to show Lillian Webb is the ex-wife, not widow, of Donald Eugene Webb.

