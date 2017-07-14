Lawyer: Wife led police to suspect's remains in cop killing

(Mike Valeri/Standard Times via AP). Authorities stand outside the home of Lillian Webb, wife of fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, in Dartmouth, Mass., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities began a dig at the home Thursday hoping to find evidence in their d...

(Mike Valeri/Standard Times via AP). Authorities carry lighting equipment to the backyard of the home of Lillian Webb, wife of fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, in Dartmouth, Mass., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities began a dig at the home Thursday hopi...

(Mike Valeri/Standard Times via AP). Authorities search the backyard at the home of Lillian Webb, wife of fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, in Dartmouth, Mass., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities began a dig at the home Thursday hoping to find evidence i...

BOSTON (AP) - A lawyer for the widow of a Pennsylvania police chief slain in 1980 says the wife of the man wanted for the slaying led authorities to human remains believed to be his.

Thomas King III, an attorney for the widow of slain Saxonburg Police Chief Gregory Adams, says he was told by prosecutors that Lillian Webb agreed to lead authorities to her husband in exchange for immunity in the decadeslong criminal investigation.

The FBI and state police in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania discovered remains Thursday at Lillian Webb's home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

An autopsy was being performed Friday to establish if they are the remains of career criminal Donald Eugene Webb. Webb has been a fugitive since Adams was shot.

Messages were left Friday for the prosecutors and for Lillian Webb.

