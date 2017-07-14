Man on the lam sentenced to federal prison

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A man on the run from federal authorities has been sentenced to prison even though he was not there to hear it.

In absentia, Eric C. Conn was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay almost $170 million in restitution, along with a $50,000 fine. Conn was also ordered to forfeit just over $5.7 million.

In March, Conn pleaded guilty in a multi-million dollar social security disability scheme. One month later, he was released from custody after being fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet. Conn reportedly took off that bracelet in June. It was found near Interstate 75.

The FBI says their investigation discovered Conn fled using a truck that was owned and registered by a person being called a co-conspirator to a dummy company in Montana. Agents say that person is also provided Conn material help for his escape. The truck was found abandoned in New Mexico near the U.S./Mexico border, but agents don't believe Conn crossed the border into Mexico.

The FBI says Conn made several stops after leaving Montana, including a gas station and a Walmart in New Mexico. At both spots, Conn was recorded on video surveillance.

There is a reward of $20,000 for any information that leads to Conn's location and arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Louisville at (502) 263-6000.

