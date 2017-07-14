Bill Clinton plays presidential peek-a-boo with the Bushes

A photo of Clinton standing between the statues was taken at the George W. Bush Presidential Library. (Source: Angel Urena/CNN)

DALLAS (RNN/CNN) - Former President Bill Clinton had a little fun with statues of former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush on Thursday.

He was there to commemorate this year's Presidential Leadership Scholars program graduates. The program uses resources from four presidential centers, according to The Hill.

During the event, Clinton and former president George W. Bush talked about their respective presidencies, offering advice to those who want to hold public office. They both stressed that "humility" should be one of the key factors to being a successful U.S. president.

After the event, social media had a field day with the photo.

