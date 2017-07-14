Committed construction pushes up opening date of Omni Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bourbon baptism in WAVE Country marked a memorable day for the city's skyline. The Omni Louisville Hotel is celebrating its speedy construction while at its final height of 30 stories. The hotel, located on Liberty between Second and Third Streets, marked its distinct location as one of Louisville's tallest buildings.



During Omni Louisville's celebration, nearly 10 distilleries across the state mixed their bourbon together, before it was poured atop an ice sculpture of the hotel.



As a result of faster-than-expected construction, the hotel plans to open one month ahead of time - March 6, 2018.

The goal of Omni Louisville is to distill the essence of the city within the structure and decoration of the hotel.



"The designers drew inspiration from the trusses of the Big Four Bridge, historic facades on Main Street, the brick archway of the Morrissey parking garage and the play on water from the Falls of the Ohio and Louisville Water Company," said Dan Piotrowski, Omni Hotel area director.



Although doors won't open for another eight months, the hotel has already booked more than 82,000 rooms through 2023.



"Not only will the hotel be a destination for business travelers, but we're creating a destination for locals," said Scott Stuckey, Omni Louisville general manager.



Apartments will make up a portion of the hotel, along with Dallas' acclaimed Neighborhood Services restaurant offering all-day dining, lobby lounge, rooftop pool bar and grill and Texas-staple Bob's Steak & Chop House.



The hotel will offer around 70,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.



Guests will have access to a fitness center, Mokara signature spa, lobby art gallery and a Speakeasy with a bowling alley. A grocery store will be attached to the hotel's lobby, transforming Liberty Street into a pedestrian thoroughfare.



