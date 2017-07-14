Man faces charges for 2009 Christmas Day robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces charges for a 2009 Christmas Day robbery.

LMPD arrested Ronald Martinez on Thursday.

Police said Martinez walked into the Speedway at 2112 Duncan Street on Christmas Day in 2009. He allegedly showed the clerk a note that read: " Give me all the money in the register or I'll shoot you through the glass and kill you. Hurry up."

According to a police report, he implied that he was armed by keeping his hand in his pocket during the robbery. The victim complied and Martinez left with the cash.

Martinez was identified as the suspect in this robbery after a 2009 booking photo was found of him wearing the same jacket he wore during the robbery, police said.

Martinez has been charged with robbery.

