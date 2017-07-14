Donkeys invade GABP Saturday

Joey Votto dressed as a donkey to help Zack Cozart earns votes for the All-Star Game. (Source: Twitter/@Reds)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates with Zack Cozart after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Lyons in the sixth inning of a baseball game. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Saturday can unofficially be considered "Donkey Day" at Great American Ball Park.

Three donkeys will be in attendance when the Cincinnati Reds honor Zack Cozart, Joey Votto and head athletic trainer Steve Baumann for their participation at the 2017 All-Star Game.

The donkeys will be there to honor Cozart for making his first All-Star selection.

Prior to the season, Cozart shortstop had an agreement with Votto, who promised a large-eared animal as a reward for making the National League All-Star team.

Votto has arranged for one of the donkeys to be on the field during batting practice and pregame ceremonies. The other two will be in the Kroger Fan Zone for a meet & greet with fans until the 7th inning. All the donkeys are from the Honey Hill Farm in Pendleton County, KY, according to the Reds.

Neither of these donkeys will be the one given to Cozart for making the All-Star roster.

Cozart's new donkey is currently being trained and will be ready after the season for delivery to his new home, said the team.

Fans can get in on the fun by help naming Cozart's new donkey.

They can email their suggestions to donkey@reds.com. The Reds will collect all submissions and review them with Cozart and Votto prior to announcing a name in the coming weeks.

For more information, go to reds.com/namethatdonkey.

The Reds face the Washington Nationals at 7:10 p.m.

