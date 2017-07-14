Hotel employee charged with stealing from guests - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hotel employee charged with stealing from guests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A hotel employee faces charges after police said he stole from a guest.

Austin Ratliff, 21, has been charged with burglary. 

While working at Woodspring Suites Hotel on Thursday, police said Ratliff entered a hotel room using his key card while the guests were at work. 

According to his arrest report, Ratliff stole a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a laptop, $2300 in cash and a backpack. 

He was caught on a hotel security camera leaving the room with the stolen backpack. 

