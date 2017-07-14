Hotel employee charged with stealing from guests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A hotel employee faces charges after police said he stole from a guest.

Austin Ratliff, 21, has been charged with burglary.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man faces charges for 2009 Christmas Day robbery

+ Man on the lam sentenced to federal prison

+ Police looking for battery suspect in Southern Indiana

While working at Woodspring Suites Hotel on Thursday, police said Ratliff entered a hotel room using his key card while the guests were at work.

According to his arrest report, Ratliff stole a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a laptop, $2300 in cash and a backpack.

He was caught on a hotel security camera leaving the room with the stolen backpack.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.