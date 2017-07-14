Honda Accord recalled after reports of engine fires

The recall follows multiple reports of battery sensors causing fires in the engine. (Source: HONDA/CNN)

(HONDA/CNN) - Honda has issued yet another recall - this time for Accords produced between 2013 and 2016.

The recall follows multiple reports of battery sensors causing fires in the engine.

Honda said the sensors may not be sufficiently sealed against moisture. This means that substances like road salt can get in and damage the sensors, potentially causing a fire.

Honda said there have been no reported injuries relating to the issue, and that they will begin notifying affected owners in late July.

You can see if your car is included in the recall by going to Recalls.Honda.Com.

