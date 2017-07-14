Louisville Metro Animal Services hit with dog flu outbreak

80 percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness, one vet said. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services released Friday it has been hit with Dog Flu.

According to the release, LMAS tested eight shelter dogs for the canine flu, four tests are pending and four have come back positive for H3N2, the new, highly contagious strain of canine flu.

LMAS began vaccinating all shelter dogs for two strains of dog flu, including H3N2, on June 20. They will now begin treating all dogs for the flu as a precautionary measure, because the flu can remain dormant in a canine's system for three days with no symptoms.

The Adoption and Animal Care Centers will continue to operate with regular hours over the weekend, but discourage community members from picking up stray, as they risk contaminating themselves and spreading the flu virus to other pets.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Committed construction pushes up opening date of Omni Louisville

+ Hotel employee charged with stealing from guests

+ 4 arrested after children found covered in feces, sunburns

If you see a stray, you're asked to call LMAS at (502)-473-PETS.

A press conference regarding the dog flu outbreak is planned on Monday morning at the Animal Care Center on Manslick Road. LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson is expected to speak, as well as LMAS veterinarian Dr. Rachel Brown and a representative from the Kentucky Humane Society.

LMAS says it is "working swiftly to formulate a plan to best handle this issue".

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.