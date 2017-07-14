Louisville Metro Animal Services hit with dog flu outbreak

For 52 years the workshops have drawn hundreds of people from all over the world. But there could be a major change coming soon.More >>
Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
According to a release, LMAS tested eight shelter dogs for the canine flu, four tests are pending and four have come back positive for H3N2, the new, highly contagious strain of canine flu.More >>
A bourbon baptism in WAVE Country marked a memorable day for the city's skyline. The Omni Louisville Hotel is celebrating its speedy construction while at its final height of 30 stories. The hotel, located on Liberty between Second and Third Streets, marked its distinct location as one of Louisville's tallest buildings.More >>
