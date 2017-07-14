2 arrested for animal cruelty in Graves Co., KY

One dog on the property had a leg injury. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)

This is a picture from inside the house. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)

Two people from Mayfield, Kentucky face charges after investigators were called to a home in Graves County.

Deputies responded to the home on West Slaughter Road where they found several animals, one of which had an obvious injury to its leg.

The landlord told deputies that there were several other dogs inside the home. He also told investigators that there was no power or water to the home.

When the two people who lived in the home arrived on scene, they let numerous dogs out.

Deputies called the inside of the home 'deplorable.' They reported that the stench inside was almost unbearable.

Investigators found feces and urine all over the house.

While there was a water bowl out for the dogs, investigators said it was filthy. They also reported that food was available.

The people living in the home, Ashley Sullivan, 35, and Dorman Coffey, 40, were both arrested on 11 counts of animal cruelty 2nd degree.

