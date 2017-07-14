Louisville Downtown Partnership announces new traffic map, construction navigator

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Much of downtown Louisville is under construction as the city expands in many ways, and now the Louisville Downtown Partnership has developed a way to help people navigate all of the changes.

LDP's new joint effort with the Courier-Journal, will help keep people informed on construction traffic. It's designed to help downtown workers, residents, businesses, tourists and citizens.

According to a release from LDP, there are 34 development projects currently underway in Louisville with completion expected by the end of 2018, and another 26 projects due to begin later this year.

“It is difficult to overstate how important this information is to our community,” Rebecca Matheny, LDP’s Executive Director said. “For example, a sidewalk closure can have a tremendous impact on a lot of folks, especially people with disabilities, and this information makes all the difference in the world.”

As a part of the project, they've created a Construction Navigator position. It will be that person's job it is to identify and resolve issues including permits and lane closures.

LDP's new state-of-the-art Downtown Traffic Map is available here.

