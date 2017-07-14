Mayor Fischer credits tourism for downtown construction boom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer and leaders with the Louisville Downtown Partnership talked about more than $900 million in investments this year alone that are slated to go into downtown.

Thirty-four different projects are underway, ranging from the Omni and the Kentucky International Convention Center to the Main and Clay apartment project to the Old Forester Distillery, Whiskey Row, and many others.

Some of the projects will be complete by the end of 2017 and the rest by summer of 2018. There are another 26 developments that have been announced for downtown including the new Moxy/Westin that will begin construction later this year.

The mayor said tourism is helping with the growth and bourbon is a big part of the reason.

"We started talking about bourbonism five or six years ago and people would kind of laugh at it and we said no, this is serious 95 percent of the world's bourbon comes from Kentucky, we all know the other 5 percent is counterfeit, so we're the only folks that have all this bourbon here," Fischer said.

The mayor said combined with great reviews of the city's restaurant scene and people keep coming.

The big issue right now is navigating around all the construction and street closings that come with these developments.

