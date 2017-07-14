Skateboard hero honored in Paducah

Jason Sesock, center, receives a $500 reward and a custom-made Regions skateboard at the company’s branch along Broadway in Paducah on July 14. (Source: Regions Bank)

A man who thwarted an attempted robbery outside a bank in Paducah, Kentucky received a reward from the bank.

Jason Sesock was riding his skateboard along Broadway in Paducah on June 30 when he noticed a man tried to rob a woman who was making a night deposit at Regions Bank.

Sesock used his skateboard to hit the man who then ran off.

Regions gave Sesock a $500 reward for his bravery. They also gave him a custom skateboard.

“Jason had a split second to decide what to do, and, without hesitation, he chose to defend someone who needed help,” said Regions Branch Manager Jo Anna Brown. “While we never want someone to feel as though they have to put themselves at risk, Jason saw a need and took action, and we are tremendously grateful for his bravery.”

The man who tried to rob the victim was arrested.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.