Golden Alert issued for Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man.

Melvin Lewis Shaw Jr., 81, was last seen in the 9800 block of Brooks Bend Road around noon on July 14.

Shaw is described as being 5’10’’ tall and weighing 180 pounds with white hair above his ears and brown eyes.

He also has tattoos on both of his arms.

Shaw is believed to be driving a blue Hyundai Tucson 4-door hatchback. Authorities believe he may be near Lexington, Kentucky.

Anyone with information about Shaw’s location is asked to call 911.

