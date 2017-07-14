Brescia's Moore Center almost double in size after renovations

Students heading back to school at Brescia University will notice a huge change.

We got a tour Friday of the newly-remodeled Moore Center. It serves as the student center where they can get lunch, work out, or just hang out and study.

The gym is almost doubled in size. It took about $6-million to upgrade the center.

Students won't have long to wait to see the center. The first day of classes is August 15.

