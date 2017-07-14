Young wizards create Mandrakes, potions at Harry Potter camp

Muggles beware, the River Park Center in Owensboro held a Harry Potter camp on Friday, but it was only for true wizards.

The camp is part of their summer park series.

About 25 wizards attended the two-day camp. They started the camp by being sorted into their houses.

They made wands, potions, played Quidditch, and we got to see them create their own Mandrake.

It's a way for kids to come together and have fun while also learning about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The students also got to dine in the Great Hall each day and they also did Harry Potter trivia during the camp.

