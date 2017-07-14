Woman accused of lying about rape claims psychiatric illness

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A former university student accused of lying about being raped by two university football players is seeking to have the charges against her dismissed.
The Connecticut Post reports former Sacred Heart University student Nikki Yovino filed an application in court Friday saying she's suffering from a psychiatric disability.
The 19-year-old South Setauket, New York, native will undergo a psychological evaluation. A judge will decide whether she qualifies for a pretrial diversionary program. If she qualifies and completes that program she could have the charges dismissed.
Prosecutors say they'll contest Yovino's request. They previously offered her a plea deal with a two-year prison sentence.
Yovino accused two Sacred Heart football players of sexually assaulting her during an October party. The players said the sex was consensual. Police say Yovino later admitted making up the allegations.
Police allege Yovino lied because she was worried another student would lose romantic interest in her when it became known she had sex with the two players.
Her lawyer said last month she stood by her account that the two players from the university in Fairfield sexually assaulted her in a bathroom during an off-campus party.
