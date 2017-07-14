Soldiers out of Fort Knox deploy to Kuwait

Family and friends said goodbye to 25 soldiers deploying to Kuwait at a special ceremony Friday. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/ WAVE 3 News)

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - Family and friends said goodbye to 25 soldiers deploying to Kuwait at a special ceremony Friday.

25 soldiers, part of the First Sustainment Command, will deploy as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. The team will be there to provide logistical support during a time of conflict.

On Friday, soldiers and their family members said their goodbyes, including Major Amy Anderson who said she's ready for this latest adventure.

"We are in it and we are there to defend America's freedom and we are all proudly doing it and we go without question," Major Anderson said.

This will be Major Anderson's third deployment, and with each one there is a downside.

"Leaving my husband and my son, who I will miss," said Major Anderson.

Operation Inherent Resolve has recent success; helping take back middle eastern cities run by terrorist groups. These soldiers said they're ready for the hard work.

"It's such an amazing mission to be able to make a difference for your soldiers and for the people of Iraq and Syria that want to take back their homes," said Colonel Ronnie Anderson.

Being part of this mission means saying a tough goodbye to Colonel Anderson's wife and children.

"You know, it's just something we do, so we were prepared for it and were just ready to get it started and get it over with," Colonel Anderson's wife, Laura said.

"You know when a mission is coming up you get a little worried, but is the fourth one so far and there haven't been any issues," Colonel Anderson's son Gabriel said.

"We just say our prayers and stay faithful," Laura Anderson said.

The soldiers will return home in six months.

