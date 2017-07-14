Stoops says Johnson is still the Cats starting quarterback

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mark Stoops says Stephen Johnson is his starting quarterback.

"The situation is, and it'll be the same message all talking season, that Stephen has earned the right to be the starting quarterback right now, but that's today," Stoops at SEC Media Days. "That's today. Drew was the starter last year as we were talking right here. Something happened, Stephen stepped in, did a heck of a job, and he's earned that right."

Johnson started nine games in 2016, completing 145 of his 265 passes with 6 interceptions and 13 touchdowns. Drew Barker started the first three games, before suffering a back injury.

"I expect Drew to come back and be better than he was," Stoops said. "If you all remember right, even though we like to forget the Southern Miss game, but he really did some very good things and he looked very impressive through last summer and through that first game, when he was healthy."

The Cats open the 2017 season on September 2 at Southern Miss.

