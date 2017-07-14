Louisville City FC expected to draw 11K fans against rival Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC is expecting to break record attendance on Saturday when they play rival FC Cincinnati. The two teams will meet for the second of three matches of the 2017 season.



Officials with Louisville City FC expect attendance at Slugger Field to be near 11,000 people.



“It’s been a steady build over the last three years,” Jonathan Lintner said. “People are realizing what Louisville City is about and it’s not your traditional experience at Slugger Field.”



Lintner, Media Relations with Louisville City FC, said every year the club increases attendance by 11 to 12 percent.



“This is our team and our town and it’s something to come out and support,” Lintner said.

The club started three years ago. In 2015 attendance averaged around 5,000 people. In 2016 the average was around 6,000. In 2017 game attendance is averaging around 8,000.



Saturday’s match against Cincinnati is a passionate rivalry that will attract fans from both sides to Slugger Field.



"The succinct way to put it would be this rivalry has teeth," Tom Farmer said.



Farmer is a huge Louisville City FC fan. He watched the first match of the season between the two teams. A Cincinnati player bit a Louisville player. The match ended in a draw and now Louisville FC fans are looking for revenge.



"The energy level is extremely high,” Farmer said. “People looking for a point of comparison can think UofL vs UK.”



Farmer was not always a soccer fan, but after his first Louisville City FC game he said he was hooked to the energy.



“If this is there first match they will have the same experience they are going to realize soccer is more than just the product on the field,” Farmer said.



Farmer is now the president of the team’s supporter group, The Coopers. The group leads the fans in 90 minutes of cheering and festive celebrations like pregaming and setting off smoke flares.



Typically, the group throws a tailgate at a parking lot next to Slugger Field. Forecastle Festival will be using that lot for parking. This weekend local businesses will throw a block party in lieu of the tailgate.



“Every time there is a game we get a nice little crowd in here to get some liquid courage so they can cheer on their team,” Ted Mitzlaff said.



Mitzlaff owns Goodwood Brewing Company, one of the local businesses participating in the block party. He said the spirit around Louisville City FC has spread outside of Slugger Field.



The event will be outside of the brewery on Clay Street starting at Main Street.



Crowds are expected to be between 400 and 600 people.



Fans like Farmer said they will welcome Cincinnati fans as drinking buddies but once the players hit the pitch things will change.



"As soon as we march into Slugger that's when things are going to start going crazy and at that point everyone is an enemy and we are looking to destroy Cincinnati," Farmer said.



Louisville City FC reserved two parking lots for those who can show their tickets to the parking attendant.



A parking lot attached to the East side of Slugger Field will open for parking at 12:30 p.m. The Nucleus Parking garage at Preston Street between Market and Jefferson will also be reserved for game patrons starting at 1 p.m. The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

