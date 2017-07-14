Organizers say there are misconceptions of the KY Bike Rally

Organizers say there are a lot of misconceptions about the Kentucky Bike Rally in Sturgis.

Bikers, who have been coming here for years, say it's about getting the biking community together, and those kind of people are what attract people like Luther Fitzgerald.

"It's this way every bike rally, you gotta be a biker to understand us, we just have fun. its like an astronaut, you don't know," said Fitzgerald. "But they would like to see it but they're afraid to."

This is it's 24th year, and recently they've stepped up enforcement. Organizers say six years ago, they moved the minimum age to 21, and that's lowered how the number of incidents they deal with.

"Some of these people are doctors and lawyers and they're here for the community and a lot of charities for kids," says spokesperson Douglas Rodgers.

And organizers suggest that you go somewhere else if you're thinking about showing bare skin.

"Some of the nudity requirements are no nudity in the vending areas or areas that are open to the public," Rodgers says.

The Rally doesn't allow weapons of any kind inside. But you can bring in food and drink. The rally runs until Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.