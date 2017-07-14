Patrick Rodgers takes 2-stroke lead in John Deere Classic

(Todd Mizener/QCOnline.com via AP). Chad Campbell tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Silvis, Ill.

(Todd Mizener/QCOnline.com via AP). Chad Campbell hits his second shot on the 17th hole during the second-round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Silvis, Ill.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) - Patrick Rodgers shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead after the second round of the John Deere Classic.

Rodgers had eight birdies and a bogey to finish at 13-under 129 at TPC Deere Run. Finishing on the front nine, he had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch before closing with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.

Bryson DeChambeau was second after a 65.

Local favorite Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, had a 67 to join Charles Howell III, the co-leader after the first round, at 10 under. Howell followed his opening 63 with a 69.

Kevin Tway (63), Chesson Hadley (64), Chad Campbell (68) and J.J. Henry (64) were 9 under. Tway had nine birdies in a 10-hole stretch en route to the best round of the day. Hadley is coming off a victory Sunday in the Web.com Tour event in New York.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson shot a 70 to make the cut at 3 under, as did Davis Love III (68).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.