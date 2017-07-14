3 homes damaged in fire near Churchill Downs

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Dresden Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The fire started in the home on the far right and spread to the homes on the left. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three houses were damaged after a fire started near Churchill Downs.

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Dresden Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville Metro Animal Services hit with dog flu outbreak

+ Committed construction pushes up opening date of Omni Louisville

+ Hotel employee charged with stealing from guests

Louisville Fire and Rescue assistant chief Doug Recktenwald said the fire started in a home at the end of the street, then spread to the home next door. The heat also damaged the siding on a third home.

Everyone inside of the homes made it outside. One person was checked out by EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.