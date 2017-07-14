3 homes damaged in fire near Churchill Downs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

3 homes damaged in fire near Churchill Downs

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire started in the home on the far right and spread to the homes on the left. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The fire started in the home on the far right and spread to the homes on the left. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The fire was reported in the 800 block of Dresden Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported in the 800 block of Dresden Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three houses were damaged after a fire started near Churchill Downs.

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Dresden Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Louisville Metro Animal Services hit with dog flu outbreak
Committed construction pushes up opening date of Omni Louisville
Hotel employee charged with stealing from guests

Louisville Fire and Rescue assistant chief Doug Recktenwald said the fire started in a home at the end of the street, then spread to the home next door. The heat also damaged the siding on a third home.

Everyone inside of the homes made it outside. One person was checked out by EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly