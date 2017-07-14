Tires slashed in Florence parking lot

Tires were slashed on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Florence Walmart.

One of the victims said the act of vandalism had to occur sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. while he was working at a nearby restaurant.

"I came out on my break around 3:30 and I noticed both driver's side tires were flat," Kentucky resident Adam Pulliam said.

Florence Police confirm two cars were vandalized when two tires were slashed on each vehicle. Police are now working with Walmart loss prevention to identify the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department.

