Thousands show up to Forecastle despite heat

For 52 years the workshops have drawn hundreds of people from all over the world. But there could be a major change coming soon.More >>
For 52 years the workshops have drawn hundreds of people from all over the world. But there could be a major change coming soon.More >>
Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
Even with temperatures soaring above the 90s, thousands of people showed up to enjoy a day of music at Waterfront Park for the 15th annual Forecastle Festival.More >>
Even with temperatures soaring above the 90s, thousands of people showed up to enjoy a day of music at Waterfront Park for the 15th annual Forecastle Festival.More >>
The crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday on I-265 near State Road 62, according to Clark County dispatchers.More >>
The crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday on I-265 near State Road 62, according to Clark County dispatchers.More >>