Thousands show up to Forecastle despite heat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nothing is stopping festival-goers from hitting up Forecastle this weekend.



Even with temperatures soaring above the 90s, thousands of people showed up to enjoy a day of music at Waterfront Park for the 15th annual Forecastle Festival.



Most came for the different artists performing on Friday.



"Waaaaaaaaaka, Waka Flocka Flame! That's what made me want to come, I just love Waka Flocka," Phillip Spencer said.



Forecastle organizers said they expect to see around 60,000 eager festival-lovers over the weekend.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Forecastle Survival Guide: What you need to know

+ 5 Questions with Forecastle First Mate Holly Weyler McKnight

+ Forecastle Preview: 25 acts you need to see this weekend

Many people had tips and tricks to stay cool throughout the day.



"My friend had like a Camelbak, with like water so I was drinking out of that a lot," Lisa Niblock said. "Just having a lot of water throughout the day."



"I've got a cooling towel to try to beat that," Matthew Witt said. "When it's wet, it's like slippery and cooling but now it's all crunchy."



Others found simpler ways to stay away from the sun.



"Stand in the shade, that's because the sun's the worst enemy here," Lilly Couch said.



Despite the heat, no one had hard feelings about the sun. Everyone was happy to say they'll be coming back throughout the weekend and even next year.



Forecastle Festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday. You can buy tickets on their website, by clicking here.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.